Eden Hazard struggling with weight of Real Madrid shirt, says Fabio Capello

Eden Hazard has found it difficult to replicate his Chelsea form at Real Madrid

Eden Hazard has struggled to deal with the burden of wearing the Real Madrid shirt following his move from Chelsea, according to former Real head coach Fabio Capello.

Hazard joined the Spanish side from Chelsea on a five-year contract last summer, in a deal worth up to a reported £130m.

The Belgium international arrived having inspired Chelsea to two Premier League trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, but has so far failed to replicate that form in Spain.

Injuries limited Hazard to just 21 appearances in all competitions this season, leading the player to personally admit the season was the worst of his career.

Fabio Capello coached Real Madrid over two spells

Those sentiments have been shared by Capello, and the Italian, who coached Real over two spells in 1996/97 and 2006/07, thinks the weight of expectations at the club has contributed to his underwhelming start.

"He hasn't been the player he was at Chelsea and he was injured for a long time, he hasn't adapted," Capello told Marca.

"I've always thought of him as a great player but the Real shirt weighs heavily and Hazard has sunk this year. It's clear that he'll be better next season."

With Hazard struggling for form, Karim Benzema shouldered the bulk of the goal-scoring responsibilities at the Bernabeu.

Karim Benzema's prolific form in front of goal helped propel Real to a first La Liga title since 2017

The French striker enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career, netting 21 league goals and firing Real to a record-extending 34th La Liga crown.

"He's become a benchmark for Real," Capello added when discussing Benzema's form.

"He has taken on responsibility that he didn't have when he played with Cristiano Ronaldo, he has a nose for goal and he's shown it."