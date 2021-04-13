Florentino Perez: Real Madrid president re-elected for fifth consecutive term

Florentino Perez has been officially re-elected as president of Real Madrid until 2025 for a fifth consecutive term and sixth overall.

The 74-year-old ran unopposed in the election which was called by the club last week and was confirmed as the winner on Tuesday.

Perez has been serving as president of Real Madrid for 12 years since taking over from Ramon Calderon in June 2009.

He also held the post prior to Calderon's reign, between 2000 and 2006.

Under Perez, Madrid clinched the Decima - their 10th Champions League crown - in 2014.

A statement on the club's website read: "This Electoral Board, having seen only one candidacy presented and by virtue of article 40, section E, point 2 of the club's current bylaws, proclaims Don Florentino Perez Rodriguez as president of Real Madrid."

Vazquez expected to be out for rest of the season

Lucas Vazquez is expected to be out for the rest of the season after damaging his posterior knee ligament (PCL) in the Clasico on Saturday.

Vazquez was replaced by Alvaro Odriozola after 43 minutes, having already set up a goal in the 2-1 victory. Federico Valverde was also taken off with a knock in the second half.

The first game Vazquez will miss is the Champions League quarter-final second leg against Liverpool on Wednesday.

Real beat Liverpool 3-1 in the first leg last week.