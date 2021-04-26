Zinedine Zidane: Real Madrid boss insists there is no need to defend Florentino Perez over Super League

Zinedine Zidane on Florentino Perez: "The president knows what I have in my heart and what I think, and we are here to prepare [for] tomorrow's match"; Zidane confirms Eden Hazard is fit to face former club Chelsea in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final on Tuesday

By PA Media

Monday 26 April 2021 12:21, UK

27 October 2020, North Rhine-Westphalia, M&#39;nchengladbach: Football: Champions League, Group stage, Group B, 2nd matchday, Borussia M&#39;nchengladbach - Real Madrid at the stadium in Borussia-Park. Coach Zinedine Zidane (l) of Madrid is standing on the edge of the field. Photo by: Marius Becker/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Image: Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane insists his focus is on their Champions League semi-final against Chelsea - and not the breakaway European Super League

Zinedine Zidane has insisted he has no need to issue a public defence of under-fire Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Real chief Perez spearheaded the failed breakaway Super League, coming under great pressure in the wake of the competition's spectacular collapse.

Madrid will host Chelsea in Tuesday's Champions League semi-final first leg, with the potential threat of expulsion from next term's competition still hanging over their heads.

Perez remains under great scrutiny in his role but Zidane insisted the Real president knows exactly the support he has from his club manager.

"The president knows what I have in my heart and what I think, and we are here to prepare [for] tomorrow's match," said Zidane.

"The rest is not that we are not interested, it's just not the moment to talk about it. We are going to play a Champions League semi-final, and that's all we can think about."

Perez was one of the main protagonists in driving the failed Super League, which was launched on Sunday, April 18 but fell apart entirely just 48 hours later.

August 25, 2020, Nyon, United Kingdom: Florentino Perez pictured with the trophy following the UEFA Youth League match at Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon. Picture date: 25th August 2020. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop/Sportimage
Image: Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has faced criticism for his role in the controversial league

England's 'Big Six' clubs had signed up to the project, but Chelsea and Manchester City withdrew on Tuesday and the structure quickly crumbled.

Madrid have yet to admit defeat officially on the Super League, with Perez insisting the project could be revived.

Asked if Real face any embarrassment over the lingering situation, Zidane replied: "We have a match tomorrow, I'm sorry but I'm not going to answer about that.

"Right now people are talking a lot about whether we will be in the competition next year or not. We have to pay attention to tomorrow's match.

"We don't control that, there's going to be a lot of conversation, and I'm just giving my opinion. We want to see Real Madrid in the next Champions League, and that's it."

Former Chelsea talisman Eden Hazard is finally fit after the latest in a litany of debilitating injuries in his two seasons at Madrid.

Zidane revealed the Belgium playmaker is finally unimpeded, just in time to take on his old club.

"He played 20 minutes the other day and he felt quite good," said Zidane.

"The most important thing is that he doesn't feel anything about his problem. He's quite well, he's with us, he's happy to be with us and contribute to the team a lot."

