Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid file legal complaint over alleged racist abuse of forward by Atletico Madrid fans

Vinicius Jr appeared to be the target of chants by Atletico Madrid fans before their Champions League last-16 game against Inter Milan on Wednesday; he wrote on social media: "It's a sad reality that even happens in games where I'm not present"; LaLiga also promised to report the incident

Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr appeared to be the target of chants by Atletico Madrid fans before their Champions League last-16 game against Inter Milan

Real Madrid have filed a complaint with the Spanish legal authorities after Vinicius Junior was subjected to "racist and hateful insults" this week.

A video on social media appears to show Atletico Madrid fans chanting a racist slur before their Champions League game with Inter Milan.

Real Madrid allege there were similar chants from Barcelona fans before their encounter against Napoli on Tuesday.

Spain's LaLiga said on Thursday that it will also report the incident.

A statement from Real Madrid said: "Real Madrid has filed a complaint with the Attorney General's Office against hate crimes and discrimination, for the racist and hateful insults directed towards our player Vinicius Jr in the vicinity of the Olympic Stadium of Montjuic and the Metropolitan Stadium of Madrid.

"Real Madrid condemns these violent attacks of racism, discrimination and hatred that have been taking place, unfortunately repeatedly, against our player Vinicius Jr.

"Our club will continue to work in defence of the values of football and sport, and will remain firm in its fight for zero tolerance in the face of such disgusting episodes as those that continue to occur in recent times."

Carlo Ancelotti called for a "zero tolerance" policy to racism in Spanish football as he once again came to the defence of Vinicius.

"The problem is there, I believe it is. I am not going to change my opinion," Ancelotti said on Friday.

"I think Valencia responded very well after their episode (with racism). It is others who have to act now. When we talk about zero tolerance, it is for us and for everyone.

"I think it is necessary to act and eradicate these problems. They are very ugly things that affect everyone in our society. Criminals (who perpetuate racism) should not be out on the street, they should be somewhere else."

Vinicius Jr had responded to the video on X, saying: "I hope you have already thought about their punishment UEFA.

"It's a sad reality that [it] even happens in games where I'm not present!"

The 23-year-old Brazilian has suffered racial abuse on several occasions across Spain in recent years.

After Real's win away over local rivals Atletico in September 2022, Atletico condemned "unacceptable" chants by a "minority" of fans towards Vinicius Jr outside their stadium before the game.

Last June, four men were fined €60,001 and given a two-year stadium ban for hanging an effigy of Vinicius Jr near Real's training ground in January 2023.

On the same day, three other people were fined €5,000 and banned for a year for making racist gestures during Real's game at Valencia in May.

This season there were reports of more racist abuse towards Vinicius Jr as Real played at Sevilla in October, at Barcelona the following week and at Valencia earlier this month.