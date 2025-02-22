Jude Bellingham: Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will appeal to reduce England midfielder's two-game ban

Carlo Ancelotti says Real Madrid will appeal to reduce the length of Jude Bellingham's ban following his sending off against Osasuna.

The England international was shown a straight red card for foul and abusive language during a 1-1 draw last Saturday and received a two-match suspension.

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has already rejected an appeal to reverse the ban, but Ancelotti said Real will now attempt to get the punishment reduced.

"We have to respect the decision," Ancelotti told a press conference.

"That said, the club will appeal in an attempt to cut down on the number of games he'll miss.

"Someone else will play tomorrow. We've been capable of picking up good results without Bellingham and we can do that tomorrow as well."

Real Madrid sit second in LaLiga heading into Sunday's meeting with Girona at the Bernabeu but level on 51 points with league leaders Barcelona.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Ben Ransom reflects on Manchester City's subpar performance against Real Madrid as Kylian Mbappe's hat-trick helped Los Blancos dump Pep Guardiola's side out of the UEFA Champions League.

They will be looking to build on their momentum after eliminating Manchester City from the Champions League with a 3-1 victory on Wednesday.

Ancelotti said: "This game comes at a hugely important moment in the season. We gave a good account of ourselves against Manchester City and we want to see a repeat of that.

"We've reached a point where we can't afford to slip up. LaLiga is very tight and every game could be crucial in making the end of the campaign in a good position."