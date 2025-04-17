Carlo Ancelotti: Real Madrid boss expected to leave club at end of month after Copa del Rey final

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is expected to leave the club after the Copa del Rey final on April 26, Sky Sports News understands.

Ancelotti cast doubt over his future as Real head coach after Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final defeat to Arsenal, which saw his team lose 2-1 at home and 5-1 on aggregate.

It is understood the 65-year-old will remain in place until the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona in Seville but is expected to depart the club after that game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dharmesh Sheth is joined by Nick Wright as they dissect Arsenal's performance after dumping Real Madrid out of the Champions League quarter-finals

Real and Barcelona are fighting it out for the domestic double, with Ancelotti's side sitting four points behind Barca in the league with seven games to play.

The pair meet in El Clasico on May 11 but the Italian is not expected to be in charge for the game in Barcelona.

Brazil want to appoint the ex-Everton boss as their new head coach and he could be installed in the role before the end of the Spanish domestic campaign.

Speaking about his Real future following Wednesday night's defeat to Arsenal, Ancelotti said: "Maybe the club decides to replace me and maybe it could be this year, or next year when my contract is over.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth and Nick Wright take a look through the Spanish newspapers the morning after holders Real Madrid were knocked out of the Champions League by Arsenal

"But when I am done here, I will be grateful to this club. That could be tomorrow, 10 days, one month or in one year, but if my contract ends or doesn't end, I really don't care.

"We have managed the bright side many times and we have won titles, but we need to manage the dark side too. We need to accept it because over the two games, Arsenal have been better than us."

Ancelotti rejoined Real in the summer of 2021 and has won 11 trophies in his second stint in charge, including two LaLiga titles, two Champions Leagues and the Club World Cup.

Could Alonso or Klopp replace Ancelotti?

Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon speaking to Sky Sports News:

"Of course, there are many names like Xabi Alonso, who played for Real Madrid. And (Jurgen) Klopp, many in the next days and months will be linked with Real Madrid.

"But I hope that the president will decide to keep Ancelotti. I don't know if he's willing to stay. This bench is very difficult for any coach. It is an obligation to win, which is not possible to do it all the time.

"They are talking about Xabi Alonso, but he is still with Leverkusen. I think he extended his contract, so it won't be easy to get him."

Brazil 'hopeful' of appointing Ancelotti

Image: Ancelotti has won five Champions League titles as a manager, including three at Real Madrid

Brazil are understood to remain hopeful of appointing Ancelotti as their new head coach.

A source has told Sky Sports News that Diego Fernandes, a prominent Brazilian businessman, is attempting to broker a deal.

It is understood Fernandes has ties with Ancelotti's team and the Brazilian Football Federation (CBF).

Although not officially affiliated with the CBF, Fernandes is said to be in close contact with the ex-Bayern Munich boss and his involvement is being described by the source as "highly strategic", as part of the CBF's attempts to bring the Italian to Brazil.

However, it is understood there is mounting concern within the Brazil camp that time is running out to make the appointment and the national team cannot afford to remain without a head coach until August.

Their next games come in June against Paraguay and Ecuador in World Cup 2026 qualifying and Brazil have been without a manager since sacking Dorival Junior following a 4-1 loss to Argentina in March.

Ancelotti has been widely reported to be the Brazil national team's target since last year's Copa America. They are also reportedly interested in Jorge Jesus, the manager of Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

The CBF has been contacted by Sky Sports News.