Valencia players walk off pitch after alleged racism in Cadiz match

Valencia's La Liga game at Cadiz was temporarily halted as Valencia walked off the pitch in protest after the alleged racist abuse of one of their players.

The incident occurred just past the 30th-minute mark after Valencia's Mouctar Diakhaby collided with Juan Cala as Cadiz launched a free-kick into the Valencia box.

The French defender was visibly angry and after a verbal exchange had to be held back by teammate Kevin Gameiro and Cadiz's Fali.

Play was subsequently halted with the game poised at 1-1 and, after speaking to the referee who asked Diakhaby for an explanation for his outburst, the player walked off the pitch and down the tunnel alongside his teammates.

𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠 ✊🏽✊🏿



The team have held a meeting and decided to continue the game, in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind.#CádizValencia — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 4, 2021

After a brief period in which the Valencia players held a meeting as to the best course of action, they decided to return and continue the game.

The club's official twitter page tweeted a defiant 'No To Racism' and confirmed the players would return "in order to fight for the honour of the club, but denounce racism of any kind".

Neither Cala or Diakhaby returned with a further tweet from Valencia saying they offer their complete backing to their player.

We offer our complete backing to @Diakhaby_5



The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch.



WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR



𝗡𝗢 𝗧𝗢 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗜𝗦𝗠 ✊🏽✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/iPtPSpdNYv — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) April 4, 2021

It added: "The player, who had received a racial insult, requested that his teammates return to the pitch. WE SUPPORT YOU MOUCTAR. NO TO RACISM."

Gameiro's 19th-minute strike for Valencia had cancelled out Cala's opener for Cadiz at the Carranza Stadium before the game was halted.

