Atletico Madrid deny Lucas Hernandez will leave for Bayern Munich in January

Lucas Hernandez has played his whole senior career at Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid have denied Lucas Hernandez will leave for Bayern Munich in the January transfer window.

Spanish newspaper Marca reported on Wednesday that Bayern were ready to pay the €80m (£72m) release clause for the France international defender.

But in a rare step, Atletico have dismissed the left-back will move to the Bundesliga giants, who are also said to have denied plans of a move for the player, insisting Hernandez has no "intention" to leave them.

"Following the story published by the Marca newspaper on an alleged deal between Bayern Munich and our player Lucas Hernandez, according to which the German club is to trigger the Frenchman's buyout clause in the January window, Atlético de Madrid wishes to state that, in conversation with our club, Lucas Hernandez has denied any deal with Bayern Munich and also any intention to exit our club," the club statement read.

"Additionally, the excellent relationship between Atlético de Madrid and the German club has led Bayern Munich to deny said operation during a conversation between officials of both clubs."

Hernandez plays alongside fellow World Cup winners Thomas Lemar and Antoine Griezmann at Atletico

Hernandez was part of Didier Deschamps' World Cup-winning squad in Russia and is a regular starter under Diego Simeone.

Bayern CEO Karl Heinz Rummenigge was coy on the possibility of the Bavarians signing Hernandez when asked about the full-back.

"We will see if we will do something in January. We cannot confirm nor deny it," he said.

Bayern chief Karl-Heinz Rummenigge refused to give away too much on reports of a move for the France international

"I have a great relationship with the Atletico Madrid president".

The 22-year-old extended his deal in the Spanish capital last summer until 2024, having made his first-team debut at the club in 2014.

Atletico sit three points behind La Liga leaders and Madrid rivals Real and were drawn to meet Juventus in the last 16 of the Champions League.