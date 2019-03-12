Diego Simeone takes blame as Cristiano Ronaldo stuns Atletico Madrid

Diego Simeone's Atletico have been knocked out of the Champions League by a side containing Cristiano Ronaldo in five of the last six seasons

Diego Simeone took the blame as Juventus overturned a two-goal Atletico Madrid lead to knock them out of the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo's sensational hat-trick did the damage on a historic night in Turin, which started with Atletico holding a 2-0 lead from the first leg of the last-16 tie.

But after the game, Simeone took full responsibility, telling reporters: "It was not about commitment, about work or effort. Juventus were better and deserved to win the game. They pushed us back. You must congratulate a rival when they play a game like that and you are beaten like today.

"We made many mistakes, for sure - but I mean me, not the players. They were better tactically and on second balls. That is why they won the game."

Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick proved the difference on a historic night in Turin

Juve took in a one-goal lead on the night at the break, but Atletico were inches from a crucial away goal when Alvaro Morata headed over moments before half-time.

Simeone added: "I don't think it was our worst performance, nor did I see a lack of character. They simply played better and we have to congratulate them. We had played quite well towards half-time and created a big chance, but were unable to do enough in the second half. We couldn't contrast them.

"I think Juve's greatest strength is their pressing capability. Even when we did escape their pressing, we weren't good enough on the second balls.

"Juventus played in a similar way to what we did in the first leg. We struggled and they deservedly go through to the quarter-finals."