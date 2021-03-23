Moussa Dembele: Atletico Madrid striker collapses in training and requires medical attention

Former Celtic striker Dembele was warming up and stretching before he lost consciousness; his team-mates quickly alerted the medical staff to the situation; it was more than a minute before the striker regained consciousness and got back to his feet

Moussa Dembele in training with Atletico Madrid earlier this month
Atletico Madrid striker Moussa Dembele collapsed in training on Tuesday and needed medical attention.

Former Celtic striker Dembele, who Atleti signed on loan from Lyon with an option to buy in January, was warming up and stretching before he lost consciousness.

His team-mates quickly alerted the medical staff to the situation when they saw the France Under-21 international motionless on the floor.

Dembele was rolled onto his side, in what appeared to be the recovery position, as other members of the squad rushed to the ambulance to grab a stretcher.

It was more than a minute before the striker regained consciousness and got back to his feet, but the 24-year-old was eventually able to walk off the pitch without any assistance.

Dembele was pictured leaving training in his car, signalling that he is healthy and fully recovered.

