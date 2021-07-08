Diego Simeone: Atletico Madrid coach signs new three-year deal to remain in charge as head coach

Diego Simeone has extended his deal as Atletico Madrid head coach and will remain in charge until June 2024.

Simeone's backroom staff, including Óscar Ortega, Pablo Vercellone, Nelson Vivas and Hernán Bonvinvini have also signed new three-year deals with the club.

The Argentine led Atletico to their 11th La Liga title in May as they finished on 86 points, two more than second-placed Real Madrid.

"With this contract extension, we continue our exciting project with Diego Pablo Simeone. Fantastic news for the Atleti family," an Atletico statement read on Thursday.

Simeone originally signed for Atletico in 2011 following spells at various clubs in his native Argentina as well as with then-Serie A side Catania.

He spent three years at Atletico as a player and stood out as the La Liga club won a domestic double in 1996.

Image: Simeone led Atletico Madrid to their first La Liga title in seven years in May

Simeone won the club the Europa League title in his first season in charge thanks to a 3-0 defeat of Spanish rivals Athletic Bilbao in the final in May, before securing the UEFA Super Cup with a 4-1 win over Chelsea the following August.

In May 2014, he led Atletico to their first La Liga title in 18 years thanks to a 1-1 draw at title contenders Barcelona on the final day of the season, but missed out on the Champions League title the following week to Real Madrid.

Two years later he took Atletico to another Champions League final against their cross-city rivals in Milan, but this time lost out in the penalty shoot-out as Cristiano Ronaldo netted the crucial spot-kick.

But he was able to lead the club to more European glory as in 2018 they won another Europa League title with a 3-0 win over Marseille in the final, as well as the following European Super Cup against Real Madrid in extra time.

Simeone also won a Copa Del Rey and a Spanish Super Cup final, making him the most successful coach in the club's history with eight trophies, while he also holds the record for most wins in the club's history with 316.