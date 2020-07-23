Unai Emery: Villarreal appoint former Arsenal boss on three-year deal
Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery has been appointed as head coach of La Liga side Villarreal on a three-year deal.
The Spaniard has been out of work since being sacked by Arsenal in November.
Former Villarreal boss Javier Calleja left the club last week after leading them to a fifth-place finish in La Liga, ensuring qualification for next season's Europa League.
Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager in May 2018 and led the club to the Europa League final and a fifth-place finish in the Premier League.
Prior to a spells in charge at Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla and Spartak Moscow, Emery managed Villarreal's local rivals Valencia from 2008-2012.
As Sevilla boss, Emery guided the club to three consecutive Europa League titles.