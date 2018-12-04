Athletic Bilbao sack Eduardo Berizzo after poor run

Athletic Bilbao have sacked Eduardo Berizzo

Athletic Bilbao have sacked manager Eduardo Berizzo after picking up just one win in La Liga so far this season.

Monday's 3-0 defeat to Levante was the 49-year-old's final match in charge of the Basque side, who are currently 18th in the Spanish top flight.

Berizzo led Athletic to draws against both Barcelona and Real Madrid but they have failed to win in the league since a 2-1 victory over Leganes on the opening day of the season.

Eduardo Berizzo with Diego Simeone

The club released a statement on Monday announcing the decision to sack Berizzo, with reserve-team coach Gaizka Garitano set to take over first-team responsibilities.

"Athletic Club has decided to terminate the contract that united its coach Eduardo Berizzo with the entity," a club statement said.

"Athletic Club would like to thank Eduardo Berizzo and his entire coaching staff for the effort and dedication shown during their stay at the club and wish them the best in their personal and professional future.

Athletic Bilbao have struggled this season

"From tomorrow, Wednesday December 5, Gaizka Garitano will be responsible for managing the first team of Athletic Club."

Berizzo was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November 2017 while coaching Sevilla.

He overcame his battle with the disease but was sacked in December because of a bad run of form, taking over at Athletic in May 2018.