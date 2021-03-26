Xabi Alonso: Former Liverpool midfielder extends deal as Real Sociedad B head coach until 2022

Xabi Alonso has extended his deal as Real Sociedad B head coach until 2022.

Sky in Germany reported this week the former Liverpool midfielder was one of the names considered by Borussia Monchengladbach as they search for a new head coach, with current boss Marco Rose set to take over at Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

"Real Sociedad and Xabi Alonso have reached an agreement to renew the Real Sociedad B coach's contract until June 30, 2022," a Real Sociedad statement read on Friday.

"Xabi Alonso has been excited about 'continuing to grow in the project' and comforted by 'helping in the last push of Zubieta's formation'.

"With the participation in the Second B Pro achieved, Alonso has 'more goals and ambitions this season that will make us challenge ourselves."

Alonso enjoyed a trophy-laden career as a player during which he won the World Cup with Spain in 2010 and the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

Having also represented Real Sociedad, Eibar, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, the 39-year-old worked under several high-profile coaches such as Rafael Benitez, Carlo Ancelotti and Pep Guardiola before retiring in the summer of 2017.

While completing his UEFA Elite coaching course, Alonso returned to Real Madrid to lead their U14 side before taking charge of Segunda Division B outfit Real Sociedad B in 2019.