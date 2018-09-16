Serie A round-up: Gonzalo Higuain nets first AC Milan goal in draw

Gonzalo Higuain celebrates scoring for AC Milan

Gonzalo Higuain scored his first Serie A goal for AC Milan but they were held to a 1-1 draw at Cagliari on Sunday.

Gennaro Gattuso's side got off to a poor start as they fell behind to Joao Pedro's fourth-minute opener when he turned in Leonardo Pavoletti's effort, which rattled off the crossbar and the post and into the Brazilian's path.

But Milan levelled 10 minutes into the second half through their Argentinian and despite late pressure from the visitors, Cagliari held on.

Lazio got their season back on track with a 1-0 victory at Empoli, who extended their winless run to three matches.

Biancocelesti opened their campaign with back-to-back losses to Napoli and Juventus, but edged promoted Frosinone 1-0 at home last week to finally get points on the board.

And that was the scoreline once again as Marco Parolo made the most of Senad Lulic's deflected cross to scramble home the only goal just two minutes after the half-time interval.

Roma continued their slow start start to the season with a 2-2 home draw to basement club Chievo.

The hosts looked to be cruising as Stephan El Shaarawy and Bryan Cristante put Giallorossi 2-0 up inside 30 minutes, but Valter Birsa and Mariusz Stepinski earned a point for Chievo as Eusebio Di Francesco's side failed to win for a third straight game.

Bologna remain without a goal or a win this season as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Genoa, which was compounded by a late red card for Erick Pulgar.

Poland striker Krzysztof Piatek continued his hot goalscoring form as he notched his fourth goal in three Serie A matches to earn victory for the hosts, before Bologna midfielder Pulgar was dismissed for a rash challenge on Romulo in stoppage time.

Udinese and Torino played out a 1-1 draw at the Dacia Arena. Rodrigo De Paul fired the home side into a 28th-minute lead with a brilliant effort from long range, but it was not enough to seal maximum points as Torino forward Soualiho Meite levelled four minutes after the restart.