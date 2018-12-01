Cristiano Ronaldo scores as Juventus beat Fiorentina to extend Serie A lead

Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty to cap a dominant 3-0 win for Juventus over Fiorentina on Saturday.

Ronaldo slotted his 10th goal in 14 league games from the spot after 79 minutes, adding to Rodrigo Bentancur's opener after half an hour and Giorgio Chiellini's volley after 69 minutes.

Massimiliano Allegri's side have 40 points from 14 Serie A games with second-place Napoli on 29 points before they host Atalanta on Monday.

It was Juventus' fifth consecutive league win and 13th in 14 games.

Juventus threatened in the opening minute with Marco Benassi sending just wide.

Ronaldo escaped a yellow card for his late tackle on Giovanni Simeone before Juventus took the lead with a solo run from Bentancur.

Fiorentina fought back but defender Chiellini doubled the visitors account before Ronaldo scored a penalty to go joint-top of the Serie A scorers list. He was replaced by Federico Bernardeschi after receiving a yellow card for his goal celebration.

Earlier, Jasmin Kurtic scored headers in either half to rescue a 2-2 draw for 10-man SPAL against Empoli.

Kurtic nodded in the opener for the side from Ferrara after five minutes.

Francesco Caputo grabbed the equaliser after 24 minutes with Rade Krunic blasting in from a distance just before the break.

Empoli dominated the second half with the hosts down a man for most of the second half after Thiago Cionek was shown a straight red card for bringing down Antonino La Gumina.

Kurtic headed in the equaliser on 67 minutes for SPAL's second point in their last five games, denying new Empoli coach Giuseppe Iachini a third consecutive win.

Finally, Sampdoria ended a five-game winless run in comprehensive fashion by defeating struggling Bologna 4-1.

Dennis Praet opened the scoring in the 10th minute before Andrea Poli equalised seven minutes later. Fabio Quagliarella made it three goals in 25 minutes to put Samp back in front and it was 3-1 at half-time thanks to another goal from Gaston Ramirez.

The second half was quieter but Quagliarella made sure of the points with his second and Sampdoria's fourth 22 minutes from time.