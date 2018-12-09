Serie A round-up: Sassuolo and Fiorentina in dramatic 3-3 draw

Kevin Mirallas scored Fiorentina's equaliser at Sassuolo

Sassuolo and Fiorentina had to settle for a point each from a thrilling 3-3 draw which saw the first goal scored after an hour and both sides finish the game with 10 men.

Sassuolo took the lead after 62 minutes when Alfred Duncan hit a rising left-foot shot from the corner of the area into the top corner.

Five minutes later the home side doubled their advantage when Duncan crossed low from the left and Khouma Babacar swept home.

But within three minutes Fiorentina had pulled a goal back as Giovanni Simeone was on hand to fire home after a shot by Edimilson Fernandes from outside the area had come back off a post.

Sassuolo regained their two-goal advantage through Stefano Sensi with 10 minutes to go as he fired low into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

But Sassuolo were reduced to 10 men when substitute Filip Djuricic was booked with four minutes remaining and immediately shown a second yellow after protesting about the decision.

With a minute left of normal time Marco Benassi gave Fiorentina hope when he followed up a header to score from close range.

A minute later the visitors had Nikola Milenkovic sent off after he picked up a second booking but during seven minutes of stoppage time they grabbed a point when Kevin Mirallas scored.

AC Milan and Torino played out a goalless draw at the San Siro which left the Rossoneri fourth in the table.

Andrea Belotti (L) fights for the ball with Franck Kessie (R)

The point gained was enough to lift to Torino above Atalanta and into sixth spot.

Duvan Zapata's hat-trick had earlier earned Atalanta a 3-1 win at Udinese, a victory which had moved them up to sixth in the table before Torino's draw.

The Colombian struck after two, 62 and 80 minutes, with Udinese's goal coming from Kevin Lasagna in the 12th minute.

Empoli beat Bologna 2-1 with Antonino La Gumina having a hand in both goals for the winners. The striker set the first up for Francesco Caputo after 10 minutes and, following Andrea Poli's first-half equaliser, he netted an 80th-minute winner.

Ten-man Chievo held on for a point from a 1-1 draw away to Parma after taking the lead through Mariusz Stepinski early in the second half.

Parma equalised through Bruno Alves after 53 minutes before the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Fabio Depaoli was shown a second yellow card with 17 minutes to go.

Genoa got over the dismissal of Domenico Criscito after 10 minutes as they drew 1-1 at home to SPAL.

The visitors went ahead five minutes later through Andrea Petagna but the home side claimed a point when Krzysztof Piatek scored a penalty seven minutes before half-time.