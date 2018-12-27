Inter Milan fan dies, four Napoli supporters stabbed and alleged racist chanting at Serie A match

The 35-year-old Inter fan has died after being hit by a van near the San Siro

An Inter Milan fan has died and four Napoli fans were stabbed before a Serie A match on Wednesday - while alleged racist chanting occurred inside the San Siro.

The 35-year-old supporter was rushed to hospital for emergency surgery after being hit by a van but later died, while in a separate incident, four Napoli fans were stabbed around an hour before the game as ultras from both sides clashed.

One of the Napoli fans needed hospital treatment for wounds to the abdomen and two Inter ultras have been arrested in connection to the attack.

The atmosphere during the match remained hostile, with Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti demanding the game to be suspended because of alleged racist chanting.

Ancelotti said post-match: "There was an abnormal atmosphere, we asked for the suspension of the match and three times they made an announcement over the PA.

"The player's (Kalidou Koulibaly) nerves were shaken, he was nervous.

"Koulibaly is always well behaved and a professional, and doesn't often let himself go. But the chanting went on for the entire match.

"We asked three times to do something but it just went on. The solution? The match can be stopped but they need to have an idea when.

"After four announcements? Three? Four? The players were agitated, nervous. And this is not good for Italian football. And playing with a mentality that isn't calm, it's inevitable."