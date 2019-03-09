Serie A round-up: Krzysztof Piatek nets as AC Milan strengthen grip on third place

Krzysztof Piatek celebrates his double on his first start for Milan

Krzysztof Piatek's 57th-minute winner saw AC Milan beat Chievo to claim their fifth straight Serie A win.

Piatek stretched to shoot past home keeper Stefano Sorrentino from close range for a 2-1 win which ensured his side would strengthen their grip on third place.

Lucas Biglia had given Milan a 31st-minute lead but the hosts, without a win in their previous seven games, equalised 10 minutes later through an impressive header from Perparim Hetemaj.

Juraj Kucka returned to bite the hand that used to feed him

Parma ended a run of six games without a win as a 78th-minute strike from Juraj Kucka gave them a 1-0 victory over Genoa.

The former Genoa midfielder got the final touch after a wild goalmouth scramble in which the ball bounced back off the woodwork twice.

The result ended Genoa's six-game unbeaten run and moved Parma up to 11th place in the Serie A table ahead of the Sunday action.