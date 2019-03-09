Serie A round-up: Krzysztof Piatek nets as AC Milan strengthen grip on third place
Krzysztof Piatek's 57th-minute winner saw AC Milan beat Chievo to claim their fifth straight Serie A win.
Piatek stretched to shoot past home keeper Stefano Sorrentino from close range for a 2-1 win which ensured his side would strengthen their grip on third place.
Lucas Biglia had given Milan a 31st-minute lead but the hosts, without a win in their previous seven games, equalised 10 minutes later through an impressive header from Perparim Hetemaj.
Parma ended a run of six games without a win as a 78th-minute strike from Juraj Kucka gave them a 1-0 victory over Genoa.
The former Genoa midfielder got the final touch after a wild goalmouth scramble in which the ball bounced back off the woodwork twice.
The result ended Genoa's six-game unbeaten run and moved Parma up to 11th place in the Serie A table ahead of the Sunday action.