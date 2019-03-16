Serie A round-up: Claudio Ranieri's Roma suffer shock defeat to SPAL

Roma boss Claudio Ranieri looks on during his side's clash with SPAL.

Claudio Ranieri's Roma suffered a blow to their Serie A top-four hopes as they went down to a surprise 2-1 defeat at struggling SPAL on Saturday.

Mohamed Fares gave SPAL a 22nd-minute lead but Diego Perotti's penalty 10 minutes after half-time levelled it up.

SPAL were awarded a penalty of their own on the hour and Andrea Petagna tucked away what proved to be the winner.

The result leaves Roma fifth place, three points behind Inter who are in action in the Milan derby on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fabio Quagliarella celebrated his first Italy call-up in four years with yet another goal to help Sampdoria win 5-3 at Sassuolo.

It was Quagliarella's 21st league goal of the season, extending his personal record which leaves the 36-year-old top of the scoring list with two more goals than Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo and Milan's Krzysztof Piatek.

Fabio Quagliarella celebrates scoring Sampdoria's second goal against Sassuolo

Quagliarella was named in Italy's squad on Friday for upcoming European Championship qualifiers against Finland and Liechtenstein - his last call-up being in 2015, and last appearance in an Azzurri shirt in 2010.

At Sassuolo, he set up the opener for team-mate Gregoire Defrel in the 15th minute and got on the scoresheet himself in the 36th with a right-footed shot from just outside the area.

Jeremie Boga pulled one back for Sassuolo two minutes later but Karol Linetty immediately restored Samp's two-goal advantage with help from Quagliarella in the buildup.

Quagliarella also set up Samp's fourth, a volley from Denis Praet seconds after half-time, and Manolo Gabbiadini scored the fifth; Alfred Duncan and Khouma Babacar also scored for Sassuolo.

Bologna moved out of the relegation zone with a 3-2 victory at Torino.

An own goal from Erick Pulgar put Torino ahead, but Bologna replied through Andrea Poli and then Pulgar scored a penalty to make it 2-1.

Riccardo Orsolini scored a third for Bologna and they held out in a dramatic finish that saw Lyanco and Ola Aina sent off and Armando Izzo cut the deficit.