AC Milan and Inter Milan close to unveiling plan for new stadium

AC Milan and Inter Milan share the San Siro stadium

Inter and AC Milan are close to announcing a joint project for a new stadium, casting aside potential renovations to the San Siro.

Alessandro Antonello, Inter chief executive, has told Sky Italy that the clubs agree the best way forward is to build a new stadium next to the city-run San Siro, then tear down the old stadium.

"A stadium is a very important asset in modern football," said Antonello.

"We are working together at San Siro stadium and shortly we will tell Milan's mayor about our decision.

"We are hoping to get collaboration (with AC Milan and Milan authorities)."

The San Siro, officially named Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, opened in 1926 and has already had several renovations for the 1990 World Cup.

Modernising the San Siro again could take more time and money than building a new stadium plus would require Inter and Milan to play elsewhere during construction.