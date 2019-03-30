Serie A round-up: Moise Kean sends Juventus 18 points clear

Moise Kean's late winner extended Juventus' lead at the top of Serie A to 18 points

Teenager Moise Kean staged a dramatic intervention as Juventus stretched their lead at the top of Serie A to 18 points with a 1-0 win over Empoli.

The title-bound home side had struggled to find a way through against their lowly opponents, with Federico Bernardeschi clipping the crossbar with an early chance.

But shortly after replacing Blaise Matuidi in the 69th minute, Kean finished off a knock-down from Mario Mandzukic to set his side on course for another three points.

AC Milan suffered a further blow in their battle to beat rivals Inter to third place as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at Sampdoria.

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was guilty of a horrendous error inside the first minute, as his attempted pass fell to Gregoire Defrel, who had the simplest of chances to open the scoring.

Despite piling on the pressure and coming close through Krzysztof Piatek and Suso, the visitors were to be frustrated in their quest for a point as Sampdoria claimed their fourth win in five.

Udinese recovered from two straight defeats and moved further clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Genoa.

Stefano Okaka opened the scoring after just four minutes and Rolando Mandragora completed the victory with Udinese's second goal just past the hour.