Mario Balotelli reveals his mum cried with joy when he told her of Brescia return

Mario Balotelli has signed for Brescia

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli says his mum cried when he told her he was joining hometown club Brescia.

Balotelli, now 29, was born in Palermo but moved to Brescia at the age of two, and his adoptive family still lives there although his father died in 2015.

Speaking at his first news conference on Monday, Balotelli said: "My mum cried initially when I told her that I might be going to Brescia ... she was very happy."

I have zero fear of failing Mario Balotelli

Balotelli arrives at Brescia on a free transfer after his contract with Marseille expired.

His last spell in Italy was a miserable one as he struggled with injury and scored only once in a season-long loan at AC Milan.

0:28 Balotelli was met by gathering Brescia fans as he returned to his hometown club Balotelli was met by gathering Brescia fans as he returned to his hometown club

He returned to Liverpool in 2016 and moved immediately to France, resurrecting his career first with Nice and then at Marseille.

Brescia were promoted to Serie A as champions of Italy's second tier last season.

Balotelli added: "I have zero fear of failing ... I'm fine, very calm."

