Miralem Pjanic: Brescia receive suspended stand closure for fans' racial abuse of Juventus player

Italian club Brescia has been given a suspended sentence of a partial stadium closure after its fans shouted racist abuse at Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic this week.

Brescia fans reportedly chanted "zingaro" which translates to "gypsy" at Pjanic, a Bosnia international who is white.

The Italian football federation (FIGC) on Friday said Brescia was given a suspended sentence of having to close part of the Stadio Mario Rigamonti for one game.

The punishment is suspended for one year and will be enforced if fans are found guilty of more abuse.

Pjanic scored the winning goal Tuesday as Juventus beat Brescia 2-1.

The decision to punish Brescia comes after clubs like Cagliari, Verona and Atalanta escaped sanctions after their fans racially abused black players.