Serie A to tackle racism in Italy with facial recognition, says CEO Luigi De Siervo

Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo cited former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher

Italian league officials are developing a system of facial recognition technology to identify fans responsible for racist chants, Serie A CEO Luigi De Siervo announced on Monday.

The announcement comes amid an Italian season marred by discriminatory behaviour with racist chants aimed at Romelu Lukaku, Franck Kessie, Dalbert Henrique, Miralem Pjanic, Ronaldo Vieira, Kalidou Koulibaly and Mario Balotelli, among others.

"We're working on facial recognition software to use inside the stadiums," De Siervo said on Monday as he unveiled anti-racism initiatives by the league.

"We're still awaiting authorisation from privacy authorities but we should be able to get that with the help of the government."

Once those images are available, clubs will have to intervene directly.

The league have also nominated one player from each of the 20 clubs to join an anti-racism team.

"We're going to do in two years what [former British prime minister Margaret] Thatcher did in 10," De Siervo added, referring to the battle against hooliganism in English stadiums in the 1980s.

This season, the Italian FA said it was considering employing advanced listening devices used in anti-terrorism operations to identify offending fans.