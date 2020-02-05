Brescia sack Eugenio Corini for a second time this season

Corini's last game in charge of Brescia was a 2-1 defeat to Bologna

Serie A strugglers Brescia have sacked coach Eugenio Corini for the second time this season, despite issuing assurances of his future on Sunday.

Corini was originally dismissed on November 4 but was reappointed in December after his replacement Fabio Grosso lost all three of his matches in charge without scoring a goal.

But Brescia, who have taken the decision to replace Corini with Diego Lopez, issued a statement on Wednesday confirming the decision to part company.

"Brescia announce they have relieved Eugenio Corini of his role as coach of the first team," a club statement read.

"The club thanks Mister Corini and all his staff for their professionalism, dedication and effort."

Diego Lopez will be in the Brescia dugout for Sunday's match with Udinese

The dismissal comes after Brescia were beaten 2-1 by Bologna, a result that leaves them level on points at the bottom of the table with SPAL.

It is the 11th coaching change in Serie A this season, and follows Walter Mazzari's departure as Torino coach on Tuesday.

An earlier statement had denied a coaching switch was imminent, saying: "It is important to reiterate the full confidence of the owner in the work of the coach and his staff and we intend to continue with this working group, with even greater commitment and a little more positivity."

Brescia's President is ex-Leeds United owner Massimo Cellino, pictured here with Mario Balotelli

But with Lopez now installed, they will get ready to face Udinese on Sunday in what will be the Uruguayan's first game in charge.

The 45-year-old has previous managerial experience in Italy's top flight following spells as coach of Cagliari and Palermo, and inherits a squad featuring former Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli.