Coronavirus: Serie A restart given quarantine boost as restrictions eased

Serie A is expected to return on June 20 as Torino face Parma

Serie A’s hopes of successfully completing their season has received a boost after the Italian government relaxed some medical guidelines.

Following an appeal by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) to the scientific-technical committee (CTS), it has now scrapped the protocol whereby a whole team would need to enter a two-week quarantine period should a player test positive for coronavirus.

According to Sky in Italy, should a Serie A player or staff member return a positive test, they will now be put into individual quarantine with the rest of the squad placed into four-day isolation.

They will then be tested twice in four days and, should all players and club staff return a negative test, the team will be cleared to continue their Serie A games.

The issue had previously been a big sticking point since the league was given the green light to restart on May 28, running the serious risk of the whole season grinding to a halt for one positive test.

FIGC President Gabriele Gravina previously said had the rule not been relaxed, it would have been difficult to complete the current Serie A season.

Serie A clubs, the players' association and coaches' association all urged the Italian authorities to follow the model used in Germany, Spain and England among others.

And with the pandemic curve dropping considerably in recent weeks and the whole country moving into Phase Three of the response, the CTS finally accepted it could loosen the restrictions.

Sky in Italy are also reporting Italian clubs will hold a minute's silence to remember all the COVID-19 victims of the past few months ahead of Serie A, B, C and Coppa Italia games.

Italy currently has only 30,000 active coronavirus cases throughout the country and has relaxed almost all of its lockdown measures since they were introduced in late February.

Juventus take on AC Milan in the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final clash on Friday night in an empty Allianz Stadium, while Torino vs Parma will be the first Serie A game to take place when the season resumes on June 20.