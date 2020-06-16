Coppa Italia final: Napoli and Juventus face self-service medal ceremony

The winning team will help themselves to the trophy

The winners of the Coppa Italia final between Napoli and Juventus will have to help themselves to the trophy and medals because of coronavirus hygiene regulations.

Serie A leaders Juventus will meet sixth-placed Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday night.

Juventus secured their place after beating AC Milan on away goals after the tie had finished 1-1. Friday's goalless draw almost four months after the first leg was enough to go through despite a missed Cristiano Ronaldo penalty.

Dries Mertens scored a vital equaliser in Napoli's second leg with Inter Milan on Saturday to secure a 2-1 aggregate victory.

"Let's call it self-service," Serie A chief executive Luigi De Siervo said in a video news conference on Tuesday. "The athletes will help themselves to the cup and medals, so as to avoid outside contact with the squad which is subject to strict controls."

With the game to be played without spectators, De Siervo said that the stands will feature "digital choreographies" which would be produced with "virtual graphics integrated with sophisticated software."

"We are proud to be able to offer our fans an innovative, interactive and technologically advanced product," he said.

The closing stages of the Coppa Italia are acting as a prelude to the remainder of the Serie A season, which restarts after a three-month hiatus on Saturday.

Juventus will be hoping to win the first trophy of a potential treble with the club at the top of the Serie A table and still in the Champions League.