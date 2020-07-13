Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino injures nose preventing attempted robbery

Massimo Cellino injured his nose during the incident on Sunday

Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino has suffered an injury to his nose after fighting off robbers during an incident on Sunday.

Two assailants tried to rip a watch from Cellino's wrist in his current home town, Padenghe sul Garda, in northern Italy.

The Brescia owner hit his nose on his open car door before the would-be robbers fled without managing to steal anything.

The incident happened the afternoon after Brescia lost 3-0 at home to Roma to move one step closer to being relegated from Serie A.

Cellino's team are nine points adrift of safety with six rounds remaining in the 2019-20 season.