Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino injures nose preventing attempted robbery
Last Updated: 13/07/20 12:09pm
Former Leeds owner Massimo Cellino has suffered an injury to his nose after fighting off robbers during an incident on Sunday.
Two assailants tried to rip a watch from Cellino's wrist in his current home town, Padenghe sul Garda, in northern Italy.
The Brescia owner hit his nose on his open car door before the would-be robbers fled without managing to steal anything.
The incident happened the afternoon after Brescia lost 3-0 at home to Roma to move one step closer to being relegated from Serie A.
Cellino's team are nine points adrift of safety with six rounds remaining in the 2019-20 season.