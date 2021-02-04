Massimo Cellino: Former Leeds United co-owner looking for fifth Brescia coach of the season

Davide Dionigi became the latest Brescia coach to be sacked by Massimo Cellino since the start of the current campaign; the dismissal came two weeks after Dionigi had signed a new contract until June 2022; the Italian second-division side are 13th in the table with 21 points from 20 games

By Reuters

Thursday 4 February 2021 11:52, UK

BRESCIA, ITALY - FEBRUARY 09: Brescia Calcio President Massimo Cellino looks on during the Serie A match between Brescia Calcio and Udinese Calcio at Stadio Mario Rigamonti on February 9, 2020 in Brescia, Italy. (Photo by Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images)
Image: Massimo Cellino left England in 2017 after three controversial years at Leeds United

Former Leeds United co-owner Massimo Cellino is looking for his fifth manager of the season at Italian second-tier side Brescia after the man nicknamed the "manager eater" struck again.

Cellino, president at Brescia, left England in 2017 after three controversial years at Leeds which saw him banned three times by England's football authorities and fire six managers.

This season, however, Cellino's penchant for moving coaches on has gone into overdrive.

On Wednesday, Davide Dionigi became the latest Brescia coach to be sacked since the start of the current campaign after the team lost four Serie B games in a row.

The dismissal came two weeks after Dionigi had signed a new contract until June 2022. He oversaw 10 games in charge.

Trending

Luigi Delneri started the season in charge but lasted two matches, with Diego Lopez returning to the club and overseeing nine games before he was the next to be fired by Cellino.

Daniele Gastaldello coached one game as caretaker manager before Dionigi came in. Seeing out the remainder of the season will be a remarkable achievement for whoever comes in next.

Also See:

Brescia are 13th in the table with 21 points from 20 games.

Mussolini's great-grandson signs for Lazio's youth team

Lazio have signed Romano Floriani Mussolini, the great-grandson of Italy's former fascist leader Benito Mussolini, to their youth team.

The 18-year-old right-back has been called up to Lazio's U23 'Primavera' side for the past two matchweeks, including their 2-0 loss to Juventus on Saturday.

He has played for the U18 side managed by former Lazio striker Tommaso Rocchi.

AP - Lazio fans GV (Alfredo Falcone/Lapresse via AP)

Floriani Mussolini is the son of Benito Mussolini's granddaughter Alessandra - an Italian politician, TV personality and former member of the European Parliament.

He has decided to use both of his surnames, as allowed by Italian state law, and says he is unfazed by his links to his great-grandfather.

"Here at Lazio I'm judged only for the way I play and not because my surname is Mussolini," he told Roman daily Il Messaggero.

"I hope I can make my debut for the Primavera one day."

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Sky Ocean Rescue