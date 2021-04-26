Serie A: Napoli leapfrog AC Milan into top four, Lazio keep up charge for Champions League

Lazio revived their hopes of Champions League qualification and subjected AC Milan to a second consecutive Serie A defeat as Joaquin Correa scored twice in a 3-0 win in Rome.

The result dropped Milan, who are level on 66 points with third-placed Napoli and Juventus, to fifth place after head-to-head records and goal difference are taken into consideration. Second-placed Atalanta are two points ahead.

Argentina international Correa struck the opener after 77 seconds before beating his marker to fire home a superb second after the break.

Ciro Immobile fired in a third for Lazio late on, as the sixth-placed side earned a crucial win that takes them up to 61 points, five behind Milan, Juventus and Napoli, but with a game in hand over all three.

Napoli climbed above Juventus into fourth place with a 2-0 win at relegation-threatened Torino thanks to early goals from Tiemoue Bakayoko and Victor Osimhen.

Gennaro Gattuso's side went level with the champions on 66 points, but leapfrogged them in the standings due to their superior goal difference, as the two sides' head-to-head record is even.

Bakayoko fired home a swerving shot from the edge of the box after 11 minutes, and Napoli had their second two minutes later when Osimhen's effort was deflected into the bottom corner.

The visitors came close to making the win more comfortable as Piotr Zielinski and Lorenzo Insigne efforts rattled the post either side of the break, before Torino midfielder Rolando Mandragora picked up a second yellow card late on.

Torino remain 16th with 31 points, level with Cagliari and Benevento below them, but Davide Nicolas' side have a game in hand.