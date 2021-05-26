Romelu Lukaku: Antonio Conte's Inter Milan exit increases likelihood of striker leaving Serie A champions

Romelu Lukaku could follow Antonio Conte out of Inter Milan this summer; Chelsea are thought to be among the clubs monitoring his situation; decision likely to be made once a successor to Conte is named

Romelu Lukaku is expected to make a decision on his Inter Milan future when they appoint a successor to Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte's departure from Inter Milan today has increased the likelihood Romelu Lukaku will also leave the Italian champions this summer.

Lukaku has been happy at Inter but Conte was one of the main reasons he agreed to move there from Manchester United two years ago and clubs such as Chelsea want to sign him this summer.

Conte left on Wednesday after he was told Inter needed to make a €100m cut to its budget for next season, and the former Chelsea head coach is likely to be replaced by Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi.

Conte left his role as Inter head coach earlier today

Inter signed Lukaku for £74m and he is now valued at between £90m and £100m after scoring 64 times in two seasons.

He has three years left on his Inter contract and is taking a short holiday at the moment before joining up with the Belgium squad for the Euros.

Lukaku and Inter will wait until a new manager is appointed before any decisions are made about his future.

If Lukaku was to sign for Chelsea it would cap a remarkable return to the club who sold him to Everton for £28m seven years ago.

