Spezia: Serie A club given two-year FIFA-imposed transfer ban

Spezia will be unable to sign new players across the next four transfer windows, and the club must also pay a fine of £394,00; Serie A club broke FIFA rules and Italian immigration laws by signing minors from Nigeria

Friday 16 July 2021 12:07, UK

Spezia&#39;s Roberto Piccoli during the Italian Series A soccer match between Roma and Spezia at the Rome Olympic Stadium Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Serie A club Spezia have been given a two-year FIFA-imposed transfer ban for recruiting Nigerian minors into Italy in a breach of national immigration law.

The ban in registering new players runs across the next four transfer windows, and the club must also pay a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs (£394,000).

Lower-tier Italian clubs USD Lavagnese 1919 and Valdivara 5 Terre were each fined 4,000 Swiss francs (£3,150) for their role in the scheme.

Spezia were bought by US investors in February and appointed former Italy midfielder Thiago Motto as their new coach earlier this month.

