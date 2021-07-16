Spezia: Serie A club given two-year FIFA-imposed transfer ban

Serie A club Spezia have been given a two-year FIFA-imposed transfer ban for recruiting Nigerian minors into Italy in a breach of national immigration law.

The ban in registering new players runs across the next four transfer windows, and the club must also pay a fine of 500,000 Swiss francs (£394,000).

Lower-tier Italian clubs USD Lavagnese 1919 and Valdivara 5 Terre were each fined 4,000 Swiss francs (£3,150) for their role in the scheme.

Spezia were bought by US investors in February and appointed former Italy midfielder Thiago Motto as their new coach earlier this month.