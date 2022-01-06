Jose Mourinho left frustrated as Roma beaten at AC Milan - Serie A round-up

Jose Mourinho was left gesticulating in apparent disapproval after two errors from his Roma players handed AC Milan a 3-1 win in Serie A on Thursday.

First, striker Tammy Abraham stuck out his arm to block a shot that resulted in a penalty for Milan, then defender Roger Ibaez made an errant back pass that was intercepted by Olivier Giroud, which led to the hosts' second goal just 17 minutes in.

Giroud converted the penalty and Junior Messias scored Milan's second on a rebound after Giroud's effort hit the post.

Image: AC Milan players celebrate Olivier Giroud's goal against Roma

Abraham then pulled one back for Roma via a deflection but Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan maintained the Rossoneri's advantage with a series of fine saves.

Milan also hit the woodwork twice, while Roma finished with nine men when Rick Karsdorp and Gianluca Mancini each picked up their second yellow cards, which will mean they'll be suspended for Sunday's game against Juventus.

With Roma down to 10 men, Rafael Leo restored Milan's two-goal advantage after being set up with a chested pass from fellow substitute Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who had a penalty attempt saved by Rui Patricio.

The win moved Milan within one point of Serie A leaders Inter Milan, whose game at Bologna was postponed after the hosts were ordered into quarantine.

Four games postponed

AC Milan's match against Roma at the San Siro was one of only six of 10 matches played following a two-week break, with four games, including Inter's trip to Bologna, scrapped because of rising coronavirus cases.

The other games affected were Atalanta vs Torino, Salernitana vs Venezia and Fiorentina vs Udinese.

Napoli battle to Juve draw

Image: Dries Mertens (R) opened the scoring for Napoli at Juventus

Virus-depleted Napoli drew 1-1 at Juventus, despite missing five players plus coach Luciano Spalletti, who also tested positive for Covid.

Dries Mertens opened the scoring for Napoli before Federico Chiesa equalised for the hosts.

The draw sees third-place Napoli drop five points behind Milan while Juventus, who had captain Giorgio Chiellini sidelined because of a positive coronavirus test, remain fifth.

Elsewhere...

Hellas Verona won 2-1 at relegation-threatened Spezia, despite missing eight players who had tested positive for Covid.

Gianluca Caprari scored twice for Verona before Martin Erlic pulled one back for Spezia.

Also, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored twice, including a stoppage-time equalizer for Lazio in a 3-3 draw with Empoli.

Ciro Immobile opened the scoring for Lazio with his 14th of the season but also had a late penalty kick saved.

Sassuolo earned a 1-1 draw with Genoa as Domenico Berardi responded to Mattia Destros opener.

Finally, Cagliari earned their second win of the season by beating Sampdoria 2-1 with goals from Alessandro Deiola and Leonardo Pavoletti.