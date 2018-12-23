Radja Nainggolan suspended by Inter Milan for disciplinary reasons

Inter Milan have suspended Radja Nainggolan for disciplinary reasons.

The 30-year-old, who had disciplinary issues during his time at former club Roma, has been temporarily banned from all football activity at the club.

Inter have not explained why the former Belgium international had received the punishment, simply confirming the move in a short statement.

"FC Internazionale Milano can confirm that Radja Nainggolan has been temporarily suspended from football activity for disciplinary reasons," it read.

Inter signed Nainggolan in a £34million deal a summer in which he was left out of the Belgium World Cup squad and subsequently announced his international retirement.

In January this year, he was dropped by Roma after he posted a video of himself drinking and smoking while celebrating New Year's Eve, for which he subsequently apologised.