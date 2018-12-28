Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti says it is time to say 'enough' to racism and hatred in football

Luciano Spalletti says playing behind closed doors is a price worth paying if it helps eradicate racism and hatred in football

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti says it is time to say "enough" to racism and hatred in football following incidents surrounding Wednesday's 1-0 win over Napoli.

Inter fans allegedly made animal noises and racist chants at Napoli's Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly during the match, while one fan was killed when he was hit by a car during a violent clash near the stadium before kick-off.

Inter, who visit Empoli on Saturday, have been ordered to play their next two home games behind closed doors because of the incidents involving Koulibaly.

Inter Milan will have to play two Serie A games behind closed doors

"I condemn [what happened] with no ifs and buts," Spalletti said on Friday.

"It's the moment to say 'enough' to hatred in football, 'enough' to racism and any form of discrimination in the stadium.

"'Enough' to those who celebrate the Heysel or Superga disasters," he added, referring to the Brussels tragedy in which 39 people, mostly Juventus fans, died in 1985, and the 1949 air crash where Torino players and officials were among the 31 dead.

Carlo Ancelotti was unhappy with alleged racist chanting that was aimed at Kalidou Koulibaly

"'Enough' to jeering a coach or a player for 90 minutes ... 'Enough' to hatred in football in general. That is the main thing."

Spalletti said that Inter were "with Koulibaly, as we are at the side of all those who are targeted during the games".

He went on: "It's very disappointing not to play in front of our own crowd but, if it's the price we have to pay to win this battle, we'll do it willingly."