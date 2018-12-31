Inter Milan 'ultra' arrested after fan's death in clashes with Napoli supporters

An Inter Milan fan has been arrested following the death of a fan on December 26

Italian police have arrested a leader of Inter Milan's hardcore 'ultras' fan group following the death of a supporter during clashes with visiting Napoli fans last week

A man has been arrested and charged with homicide following the incident.

Investigators believe a 35-year-old fan died after being struck by a van or SUV during the clashes outside the San Siro Stadium.

It is understood the Inter fans started the conflict, with a pre-planned assault on a large group of Napoli's hardcore ultras.

At least four Napoli fans were injured during the clash.

The December 26 match was also marred by racist chants aimed at Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

Inter have been ordered to play their next two home matches in an empty stadium, plus a third home game with a partial closure of the San Siro.

Their fans were also banned from travelling to their match at Empoli last weekend.