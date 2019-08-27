Romelu Lukaku's 65m euros price tag 'not even that much', says Antonio Conte

Romelu Lukaku's goal was his 147th in league football

Romelu Lukaku is already showing why he was worth 65m euros, Inter boss Antonio Conte said after the striker's debut goal in their 4-0 win over Lecce.

Lukaku netted the third goal in the opening-weekend rout which sent Inter top of Serie A, slotting home the rebound when Lautaro Martinez's strike was saved.

The Belgian striker arrived in Milan on August 8 after several weeks of protracted negotiations, with Conte reportedly frustrated at his club's reluctance to meet United's asking price, and after a friendly between the two clubs in late July he said it was "important" that the deal was completed.

Lukaku bowed to the home crowd after scoring Inter's third goal of the night

Now with the pair together at the San Siro Conte reserved high praise for the 26-year-old after his performance against Lecce, who were playing their first game since promotion from Serie B.

"Let's not forget Lukaku cost 65m euros to be paid over five years, so when people talk about big money spent, it wasn't even that much," Conte told Sky in Italy. "Tonight, he showed why we tried so hard to sign him."

Gary Neville said he had "very little sympathy" with Lukaku's perceived lack of fitness towards the end of a final season at Old Trafford where the 26-year-old had often come in for criticism, but Conte said after his performance against Lecce he had been a perfect addition to his squad.

"Lukaku entered the world of Inter in the best way, with great humility," he said.

"He's a gentle giant, a giant with a smile. He is ready to work for the team. But not only Romelu, Lautaro [Martinez] also played very well."

