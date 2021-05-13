Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young facing fines for breaching Italy's coronavirus legislation

Romelu Lukaku's entourage said that he went out with some friends to celebrate his 28th birthday but did not organise a party, according to Sky in Italy; Milan police attended a hotel in the early hours of Thursday morning and found some 24 people in a restaurant

Thursday 13 May 2021 12:16, UK

Image: Ashley Young and Romelu Lukaku are facing fines for breaching coronavirus legislation

Romelu Lukaku and Ashley Young are among Inter Milan players facing sanctions for a get-together in contravention of Italy's Covid-19 legislation.

Lukaku's entourage said that he went out with some friends to celebrate his 28th birthday but did not organise a party, according to Sky in Italy.

Milan police attended a hotel in the centre of the city in the early hours of Thursday morning and found some 24 people in a restaurant.

Inter team-mates Achraf Hakimi and Ivan Perisic are also reported to have been with Lukaku.

Regulations in Milan, which is in one of Italy's Yellow Zones, include a curfew between 10pm and 5am with breaches resulting in fines.

Lukaku had scored a last-minute goal in Inter's 3-1 home win over Roma a few hours before the party.

Sky in Italy understands the players involved will not face any additional fines from the club.

Inter were crowned Serie A champions earlier this month, ending Juventus' nine-year dominance and clinching their first top-flight title in 11 years.

