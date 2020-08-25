Pedro: Former Chelsea forward signs three-year Roma contract

Pedro joined Chelsea from Barcelona in 2015

Italian side Roma have officially confirmed the signing of former Chelsea forward Pedro.

Pedro, who was a free agent after his Chelsea deal expired, has signed a three-year deal running until the summer of 2023.

The 33-year-old - who the World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 with Spain - spent five seasons with Chelsea.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Pedro helped the London club win the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League, while his CV also contains five LaLiga titles and three Champions League successes from his time at Barcelona.

He now moves to the Italian capital and said: "I am happy to be here in Rome.

"I am excited about this new challenge and to compete for our goals in the coming seasons.

"I thank the fans for the welcome I received and I hope to make them happy."

Roma chief executive Guido Fienga said: "It's a privilege for us to be able to welcome a player of Pedro's quality to the Roma family.

"The hope we have, for both him and for us, is that he can continue to add to his extraordinary list of achievements with AS Roma."

