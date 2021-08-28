Tammy Abraham: Roma striker reveals Jose Mourinho influence and shared vision after Chelsea exit

Tammy Abraham says Jose Mourinho's vision for Roma and their shared desire to win trophies helped convince him to join the Serie A club from Chelsea.

The striker, 23, joined Roma earlier in August for £34m on a five-year deal after finishing last season as Chelsea's joint top scorer despite falling out of favour under Thomas Tuchel.

England international Abraham made two assists on a winning Serie A debut against Fiorentina last Sunday and has since helped his new side progress to the group stage of the inaugural Europa Conference League.

"I spoke to Jose and obviously (general manager) Thiago (Pinto) before coming here and they told me the ambition of the club," Abraham said.

"They told me what they want from the club and how they see the club moving forward. I am someone who is very ambitious myself so when I see vision and I believe in the vision and I believe I can help in the vision I give my all.

"I am here to win - I didn't come here just to play, to score."

Roma have not secured a trophy since the Coppa Italia in 2008 and last won Serie A in 2001, under Fabio Capello.

Abraham, whose move to Roma includes a buy-back clause set at £68m, scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for Chelsea, after coming through the club's academy.

"Of course, Jose the manager is very successful, he is very ambitious, very passionate and that is what I love," said Abraham, who never played under Mourinho during his two spells as manager at Stamford Bridge.

"I am the same, but he is a manager, and I am a player. It is nice to have someone that high a calibre to be the manager of such a great team."

Image: Tammy Abraham is targeting titles at Roma

Abraham, who has won six England caps, said former Chelsea team-mate Antonio Rudiger spoke highly of Roma - where the Germany international joined the Blues from - before he completed his transfer.

"I would like to say it is not just because of Jose that I am here," he added.

"Of course, he has a big impact on why I am here. Growing up I used to watch Roma on the TV in the Champions League, so I have known about Roma for a very long time.

"I had the pleasure of playing with guys like Toni Rudiger and Emerson who have obviously been at this club as well. Rudiger has told me so many good things about Roma and so that was another impact on my decision [to come] here."

Despite only playing in one Serie A fixture so far, Abraham is already impressed by the level of the top-tier Italian clubs and is looking forward to the challenge of scoring goals.

"I always knew Italians were very tactical," Abraham said ahead of facing newly-promoted Salernitana on Sunday.

"They defend well as a team, they have a good structure when they play. It is always tough to break them down and to score past the Italians.

"One thing I have learned coming here is every team is very good. Compared to the Premier League where if you are at a good team you have the ball a lot, you dominate the smaller teams but here everyone is equal.

"Everyone likes to keep the ball, everyone likes to have a compact shape and it is hard to break teams down. You have to find ways to break teams down and that is the difference between Italian football and English football."