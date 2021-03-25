Daniel Guerini: Lazio youth player dies in car crash aged 19

Daniel Guerini tragically passed away in a car crash in Rome on Wednesday; Tributes have been paid to the Lazio youth player and a number of Serie A clubs have shared their condolences

Lazio say they are "shocked" following the death of 19-year-old attacking midfielder Daniel Guerini.

Guerini, who began his career with the Rome club, died in a car crash in the Italian capital on Wednesday.

The youngster also had spells with Fiorentina, Torino and SPAL before returning to Lazio in January. He represented Italy at U15 and U16 level.

"Still incredulous and shocked by pain, the President, the men and women of the Lazio Sports Club gather around the family of the young Daniel Guerini," Lazio tweeted on Thursday.

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden death of Lazio youngster Daniel Guerini, a member of the Fiorentina youth academy in 2018/19 and 2019/20.

The thoughts of President Commisso and everyone at the club are with the Guerini family at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/8EuhC7HoQT — ACF Fiorentina English (@ACFFiorentinaEN) March 24, 2021

Torino said they were "deeply saddened" over their former player's death, while Serie A tweeted: "A young talent, a dream interrupted too early. Rest in peace Daniel."

A number of other Serie A clubs including rivals Roma, Inter and AC Milan also shared their condolences on social media.