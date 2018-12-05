Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis takes charge at Serie A club AC Milan

Former Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis has been confirmed as the new CEO of AC Milan at a board meeting on Wednesday.

Gazidis takes charge on a deal which runs until June 30, 2020.

The 54-year-old became chief executive at Arsenal in 2008 but announced his departure in September, saying: "I know many will think this is a strange time to be leaving but I believe it is the right time for me and the club."

Seven-time European champions AC Milan are currently fourth in Serie A

Gazidis oversaw a period of great change at Arsenal - long-serving manager Arsene Wenger having left at the end of last season, with Unai Emery subsequently named his successor.

He will now hope to mastermind a renaissance at AC Milan, who are fourth in Serie A - albeit 15 points behind leaders Juventus - and have not won the title since 2011.