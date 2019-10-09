AC Milan appoint Stefano Pioli as new head coach

Stefano Pioli replaces Marco Giampaolo as AC Milan head coach

AC Milan have appointed Stefano Pioli as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

Pioli replaces Marco Giampaolo, who was sacked on Tuesday after just 111 days in charge - the shortest reign of any manager in the club's history.

A club statement read: "AC Milan announces the appointment with immediate effect of Mr Stefano Pioli as the new coach of the First Team.

"Born in October 1965 in Parma, Stefano Pioli began his career as a coach in 1999. His first coaching experience in Serie A was at Parma in 2006.

Marco Giampaolo was only in charge for seven matches before AC Milan fired him

"He then went on to coach several other Serie A Clubs: Chievo Verona, Palermo, Bologna, Lazio and Inter Milan, before moving to Fiorentina in 2017. Stefano Pioli now joins AC Milan on a two-year agreement.

"The club wishes Stefano and his coaching staff all the best in their work."