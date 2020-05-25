Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan say striker has injured calf, not Achilles

Initial reports suggested Zlatan Ibrahimovic had suffered a serious Achilles injury

AC Milan say Zlatan Ibrahimovic has suffered a calf injury, allaying fears he had sustained a season-ending Achilles injury.

The 38-year-old picked up the injury in training on Monday, with initial reports suggesting the problem was with his Achilles.

However, AC Milan have now clarified the situation, saying: "AC Milan can report that Zlatan Ibrahimovic reported an injury to the soleus muscle of his right calf in yesterday's training session.

"The Achilles tendon is perfectly intact. An examination will be carried out in 10 days."

Ibrahimovic suffered a similar problem earlier this year, causing him to miss matches in January and February.

The former Sweden international's contract with Milan is due to expire at the end of June, although the Serie A side have the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Ibrahimovic has scored four goals in 10 matches since returning to Milan

Ibrahimovic only returned to the San Siro in January after nearly two years with LA Galaxy. He previously played for Milan between 2010 and 2012.

Milan are currently seventh in Serie A, which has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When will Serie A return?

Serie A clubs have voted to resume the season on June 13, pending approval from the Italian government. Sixteen clubs voted in favour of that date during a league assembly, while the remaining four voted to resume the season the following weekend, on June 20.

The current campaign will be completed by August 20 to allow the Coppa Italia to be concluded by the end of August and a new season to start on September 1, Italian football chiefs have agreed.

Should the Serie A season be halted again, the federation will seek a new format to determine the final standings, including short play-off rounds to establish league champions, European places and relegation.