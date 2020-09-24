Zlatan Ibrahimovic: AC Milan striker tests positive for coronavirus
By Joe Shread
Last Updated: 24/09/20 2:33pm
AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus, the Serie A club have confirmed.
The announcement comes just hours before Milan are due to take on Norwegian side FK Bodo/Glimt in the Europa League third qualifying round on Thursday.
The club said that they have informed the "relevant authorities" and that Ibrahimovic will now enter a period of quarantine at home.
Milan added that no other members of the squad have tested positive in the latest round of testing, although defender Leo Duarte did return a positive result on Wednesday and has already begun isolating.
