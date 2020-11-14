AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli tests positive for coronavirus

AC Milan said 55-year-old Stefano Pioli was showing no symptoms, is in quarantine at home and that Saturday's training session had been cancelled. The Serie A club are unbeaten in the league, with 17 points from seven games and face Napoli on November 22

By Reuters

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Saturday 14 November 2020 12:54, UK

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli issues instructions to his players during the UEFA Europa League Group H stage match between AC Milan and LOSC Lille at San Siro Stadium on November 5, 2020 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)
Image: AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli is in quarantine but showing no symptoms

AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli has tested positive for COVID-19, the Serie A leaders said in a statement on Saturday.

Milan said the 55-year-old was showing no symptoms, is in quarantine at home and that Saturday's training session had been cancelled.

"All other tests carried out by the squad and staff came back negative," it added. "Training ahead of the match with Napoli will resume on Monday, subject to the checks set out in the (Italian federation) protocol."

A number of Milan's squad are currently away with their respective national teams during the international break.

Several Milan players have previously tested positive and subsequently recovered, including goalkeeper Gianluca Donnarumma and forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Also See:

Trending

Still unbeaten in the league, Milan lead with 17 points from seven games and face Napoli on November 22.

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV