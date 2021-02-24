Zlatan Ibrahimovic: UEFA opens investigation after AC Milan striker racially abused at Red Star Belgrade

UEFA has begun a disciplinary investigation after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was subjected to racist abuse last week; it happened during AC Milan's Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia; Ibrahimovic was an unused substitute for the game

Zlatan Ibrahimovic was subjected to racist abuse in Serbia last week

UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation after Zlatan Ibrahimovic was subjected to racist abuse during AC Milan's Europa League match against Red Star Belgrade in Serbia last week.

Serbian media reported that Ibrahimovic, who has Bosnian roots, was insulted by an individual seated in the Red Star stadium's VIP box during the match on February 18.

"An Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector has been appointed today to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding incidents which occurred during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 match," UEFA said in a statement.

No fans attended the match because of COVID-19 restrictions and Ibrahimovic was seated in the stadium's west tier behind the dugouts along with other Milan substitutes and staff.

Red Star apologised to Ibrahimovic in a statement last week and said they would work with authorities to identify the offender.

Red Star drew 2-2 with Milan in the first leg of the round-of-32 clash, with Ibrahimovic an unused substitute.

Ibrahimovic is playing his second spell at Milan following a successful four-year stint at the club from 2012.

He reached the 500 landmark for career club goals with a double in the 4-0 win over Crotone earlier in the month.