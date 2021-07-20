AC Milan announce CEO Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer; Gazidis was Arsenal chief executive from 2009 through to 2018; Milan said "doctors expect he will make a full recovery" as 56-year-old called cancer "very curable"

Ivan Gazidis: Former Arsenal and current AC Milan CEO diagnosed with throat cancer

Former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with a 'very curable' form of cancer

Former Arsenal and current AC Milan chief executive officer Ivan Gazidis has been diagnosed with throat cancer.

In a statement released on their website on Tuesday, Serie A club Milan said: "Based on an extensive series of tests and scans, doctors expect he will make a full recovery."

They said Gazidis will remain operational as he receives treatment in specialised clinics.

A statement from Gazidis read: "Of course, there is never a good time for a diagnosis of cancer. But I have a very curable form of cancer and a positive diagnosis.

Image: Gazidis hired Unai Emery in 2018 before his departure to AC Milan

"I have world-class medical expertise, and the support of so many loved ones and everyone at the club, and I am confident based on all advice that the cancer will be treated successfully, with a full recovery.

"My diagnosis demonstrates the importance of regular medical checkups, even if you don't have symptoms.

"I would encourage everyone to prioritise their health and to make sure, even in the day-to-day obligations of life and work, that they have their regular medical checkups."

56-year-old Gazidis took over as AC Milan's CEO in December 2018 after occupying the same position at Arsenal since January 2009.

He oversaw Arsene Wenger's departure from Arsenal in April 2018 before hiring his replacement Unai Emery one month later.