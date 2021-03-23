Cesare Prandelli: Fiorentina head coach stands down for personal reasons

Cesare Prandelli has quit his position as Fiorentina's head coach, saying a "dark cloud" has developed inside him.

The 63-year-old, who commenced a second spell with La Viola in November, says he is going through "profound distress" and will step away from football.

The former Italy national team manager leaves with the club 14th in Serie A, seven points above the drop zone.

"This is the second time I've left Fiorentina," he said on the club's official website.

"The first time was not my decision, but this time it is. In life, as well as the good times, there are also dark moments which can get on top of you.

"I have been going through a period of profound distress which is preventing me from being who I really am. I began this experience with joy and love, spurred on by the enthusiasm of the new owners.

"It's likely that my love for the city, and the memories of the great moments I've experienced here, made me blind to the early signs that something wasn't right inside.

Image: Prandelli returned to Fiorentina in November

"My decision has been guided by the enormous responsibility I have towards the players, the club and - last but certainly not least - to the Fiorentina fans, for whom I have great respect.

"All players at this level have talent, and when you have talent you are perceptive - I wouldn't want my distress to be picked up and affect the team's performances.

"Over the past few months, a dark cloud has developed inside of me, changing the way I see things.

"I came here to give 100 per cent, but I now feel that this is no longer possible and therefore I have decided to step back for the good of everyone involved.

"I'd like to thank Rocco Commisso and his wonderful family, Joe Barone and Daniele Prade, who have always been right behind the team and me. Most of all, though, I want to thank the people of Florence, who I know will understand.

"I'm aware that this could be the end of my career as a coach, but I have no regrets and don't wish to have any.

Image: Prandelli previously served as Italy coach between 2010 and 2014

"The world I've been a part of for my whole life probably isn't right for me anymore - I no longer see myself in it.

"I've certainly changed, but the world is moving faster than I thought too. That's why I believe the time has come for me to stop being swept along, stop for a while and rediscover my true self once again."

Prandelli first managed Fiorentina between 2005 and 2010, guiding them into the Champions League, which was enough to see him become Azzurri manager in 2010.

He left the role after going out of the group stage at the 2014 World Cup and went on to manage Galatasaray and Valencia.



In the UK and Ireland, Samaritans can be contacted on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org or jo@samaritans.ie